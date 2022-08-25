Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $162.44 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

