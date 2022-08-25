WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,156,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,591 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 614,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

