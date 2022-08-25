WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $845,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

