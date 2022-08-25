WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $218.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

