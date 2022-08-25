WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $913,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $15,938,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.4 %

DINO stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

