WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

