WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Encore Wire by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.