XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in XPeng by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $19.08 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

