Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $527.98 million and $294.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00505528 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.93 or 0.01991767 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005179 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,501,601,003 coins and its circulating supply is 13,210,133,850 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.