Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $86.55. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $85.70, with a volume of 184,761 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

