Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 691,547 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Zuora Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

