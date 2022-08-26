11,848 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.20 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.