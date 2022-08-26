15,880 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 992,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 433,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

