2,307 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

