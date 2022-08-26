2,397 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.