27,987 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Tenable Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,011. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

