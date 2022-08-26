3,262 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 406,670 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

