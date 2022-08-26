3,921 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

