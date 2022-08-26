4,309 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $210.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

