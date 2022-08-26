50,128 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NMRK opened at $10.82 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmark Group

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

