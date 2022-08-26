5,046 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

