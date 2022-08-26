5,161 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.9 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

