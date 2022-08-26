573 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

SMMD stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

