6,346 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTBI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,290,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

CTBI stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $781.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

