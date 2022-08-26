8,125 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

