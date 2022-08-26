AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million.
AAC Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AACAY stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
