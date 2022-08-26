AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.22 million.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

