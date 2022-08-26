Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,960 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.64 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.