Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,206 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $50.63 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

