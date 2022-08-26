Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 96,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

