Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $151,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDXX opened at $371.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.