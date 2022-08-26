Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $335,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.73 and its 200 day moving average is $280.80. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

