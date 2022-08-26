Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

