Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

NYSE AAP opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,161,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

