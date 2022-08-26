Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $100.95 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -560.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

