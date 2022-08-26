Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$58.89 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.37%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.