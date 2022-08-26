Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AA. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

