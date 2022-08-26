Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 5,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Specifically, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at $309,485,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,485,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $258,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,593,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,341,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock worth $56,744,272. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

