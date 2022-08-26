Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

