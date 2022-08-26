Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

