Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.