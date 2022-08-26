Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

