Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.74 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

