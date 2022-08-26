Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,231,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,072,283 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $87,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambev by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 367,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ambev by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.