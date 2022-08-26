American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of American Assets Trust worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. CWM LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Assets Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, with a total value of $76,653.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,281,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,755,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,223,979.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 152,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,403. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.