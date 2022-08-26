American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

