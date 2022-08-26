AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

