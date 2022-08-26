Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $773.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

