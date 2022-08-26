Analysts Offer Predictions for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 5.41%.
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
