Analyzing Renovacor (RCOR) & Its Peers

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Renovacor to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.58 Renovacor Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.56

Analyst Ratings

Renovacor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renovacor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 653 3534 10264 150 2.68

Renovacor presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,017.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.68%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor peers beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

