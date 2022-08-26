Ansell Limited (ANN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.
Ansell Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.
About Ansell
Featured Articles
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.