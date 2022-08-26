Ansell Limited (ANN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

